B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) – B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for RCM Technologies in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for RCM Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for RCM Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCMT opened at $13.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RCM Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $28.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 61.62% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $70.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 133.7% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

