B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lesaka Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Lesaka Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lesaka Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

LSAK has been the subject of several other research reports. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Lesaka Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

Shares of LSAK opened at $3.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16. Lesaka Technologies has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $236.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSAK. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $23,549,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,293,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 208,436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,742,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 359,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the period. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lesaka Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products, and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. The Consumer segment deals with the provision of financial services to customers, including a bank account, loans and insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.