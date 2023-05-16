Bank of America Increases TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $980.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $890.00 to $980.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $834.71.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $808.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $745.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $690.81. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $816.94.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Michael Lisman sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.81, for a total value of $9,297,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,311.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $16,705,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,163 shares of company stock valued at $34,546,064 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

