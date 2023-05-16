Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Green Plains from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.17.

Shares of GPRE opened at $31.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.73. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.73.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.83). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Green Plains will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 35,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,050,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,967 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,529.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 35,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,050,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,967 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,529.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,570.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,641 shares of company stock worth $3,149,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Green Plains by 27.4% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,834,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,844,000 after buying an additional 610,079 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 378.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 291,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after buying an additional 230,594 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 222.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 26,162 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 80.2% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 169,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 75,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter worth $235,000.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

