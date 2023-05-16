Barclays Trims Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Target Price to $25.00

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DRQ. TheStreet raised Dril-Quip from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

Dril-Quip stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $821.15 million, a PE ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $35.95.

Insider Activity

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $96.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $74,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,539.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $59,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,714.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,539.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $593,655. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dril-Quip

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Featured Articles

