Barclays Trims New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Target Price to $33.00

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.58.

Shares of NYT opened at $36.64 on Friday. New York Times has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. New York Times had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $560.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 16,960.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,782,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new position in New York Times during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

