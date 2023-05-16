Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.15) Per Share

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.15) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.65). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.54) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.68) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $35.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.15. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $73.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $58,134.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $58,134.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 5,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $156,429.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,082,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,533 shares of company stock worth $288,945. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Stories

