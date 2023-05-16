Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1,244.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.35.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $343.24 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $515.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Stories

