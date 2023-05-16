Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Barclays

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLNK. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Blink Charging stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $446.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 3.02. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $26.95.

Insider Activity at Blink Charging

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.24 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 149.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.47%. Equities analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 396,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $3,314,933.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,525,931 shares in the company, valued at $21,091,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 396,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $3,314,933.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,525,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,091,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $1,552,683.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,884,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,370,720.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 7.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

(Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.