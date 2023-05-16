Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $221,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Booking by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Booking by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 216,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,749.08.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,646.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,593.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,322.41. The stock has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,731.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 134.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

