Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $101.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of -0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 53,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.