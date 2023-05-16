Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $101.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of -0.38.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 53,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases.
