BRC (NYSE:BRCC) PT Lowered to $5.50

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BRCC. DA Davidson decreased their target price on BRC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BRC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on BRC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

NYSE BRCC opened at $5.45 on Friday. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

In other BRC news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $401,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,806.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 71.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in BRC during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in BRC by 58.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in BRC during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BRC by 119.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,523 shares during the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

