Brokerages Set Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Target Price at $349.70

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $349.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $298.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.20.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 30 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.