Brokerages Set Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) PT at $76.86

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP opened at $48.92 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

