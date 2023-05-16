Brokerages Set Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Target Price at $158.36

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.36.

VC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Stock Up 0.4 %

VC opened at $135.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Visteon has a one year low of $94.71 and a one year high of $171.66.

Insider Activity at Visteon

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.96 million. Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Visteon will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $325,970.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 51.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after buying an additional 834,079 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Visteon by 830.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 414,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after purchasing an additional 369,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,169,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visteon by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 210,114 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Visteon by 729.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 235,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares during the period.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.