Brokers Issue Forecasts for Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.51) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.47). The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.54) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.88) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.96) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.03) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $35.99 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $73.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $58,134.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $58,134.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $74,380.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,373.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,533 shares of company stock valued at $288,945 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 384.4% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

