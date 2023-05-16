Brokers Offer Predictions for Superior Plus Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPB. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.06.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$10.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.61. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$9.28 and a 1 year high of C$12.58.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. Superior Plus had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

