Brokers Set Expectations for Vera Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.26).

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VERA. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of VERA opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $352.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.52. Vera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 39.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,796,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,613 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,883,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,914,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,122,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 33,331 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,536,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,736,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vera Therapeutics

In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 74,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $527,200.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,904,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,107.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 48,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $343,701.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,737,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,439,662.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 74,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $527,200.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,904,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,107.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 177,210 shares of company stock worth $1,265,887. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

