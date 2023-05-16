BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BRT Apartments in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for BRT Apartments’ current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $17.09 on Monday. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $355,409.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,330,421 shares in the company, valued at $62,512,002.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $355,409.95. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,330,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,512,002.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 17,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $327,962.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,355,281.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 100,276 shares of company stock worth $1,869,836. 36.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in BRT Apartments by 16.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

