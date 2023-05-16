C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,646. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

