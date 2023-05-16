Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Short Interest Update

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the April 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 595,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $33,523.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,080.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Caleres by 65.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 35.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caleres Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of CAL opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.76. Caleres has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Caleres had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 42.45%. The business had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

