Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Lifted to Buy at Argus

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.21.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.2 %
Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $82.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $83.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.67.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
