Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.75) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.71). The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.31) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.58.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $32.02 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 300.55%. The business had revenue of $35.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $127,754.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,422.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

