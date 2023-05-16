Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Price Target to $6.00

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.40.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $13.36.
About Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
