Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Price Target to $6.00

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.40.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $13.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,892 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,109 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,981,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 645,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 317,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 443,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 205,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.