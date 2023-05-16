Capital One Financial Weighs in on Targa Resources Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $4.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.78. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.82.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $70.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.13. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,748,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,367,710,000 after purchasing an additional 348,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

