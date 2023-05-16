CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $5.97 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.28.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. CEMEX has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

