Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Leede Jones Gab Forecasts

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Leede Jones Gab decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centric Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Leede Jones Gab currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$94.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.73 million.

