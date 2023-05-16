CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on CEVA from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised CEVA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on CEVA from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $21.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90. CEVA has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $505.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60, a PEG ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.10.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CEVA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CEVA by 96.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in CEVA by 418.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CEVA by 122.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 36.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

