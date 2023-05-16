CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on CEVA from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised CEVA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on CEVA from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.33.
CEVA Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $21.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90. CEVA has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $505.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60, a PEG ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Trading of CEVA
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CEVA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CEVA by 96.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in CEVA by 418.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CEVA by 122.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 36.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CEVA
CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEVA (CEVA)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.