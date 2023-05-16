Chardan Capital Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.95). The consensus estimate for Seres Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.13). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 548.64% and a negative net margin of 3,509.50%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $681.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $9.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $90,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 60.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,117,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,411,000 after buying an additional 8,738,243 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 20.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $36,527.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,822.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

