Charlie’s (CHUC) versus The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) is one of 59 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Charlie’s to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Charlie’s and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $26.42 million -$1.59 million -9.55 Charlie’s Competitors $278.42 million -$110.28 million -1.11

Charlie’s’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Charlie’s. Charlie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s Competitors 213 564 814 44 2.42

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Charlie’s and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 105.83%. Given Charlie’s’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Charlie’s has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Charlie’s has a beta of 4.62, indicating that its stock price is 362% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s’ competitors have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -6.02% -51.60% -17.95% Charlie’s Competitors -11.70% -83.78% 22.26%

About Charlie’s

Charlies Holdings, Inc. engages in providing nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It operates through the International and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

