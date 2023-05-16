Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,442 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of Charter Communications worth $206,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.35.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $343.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $515.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

