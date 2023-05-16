Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,997 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 117,072 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of Cheniere Energy worth $90,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNG opened at $149.80 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.09 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

