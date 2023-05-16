Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,659 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of MarketAxess worth $20,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,305,000 after buying an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,210,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,427,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,937,000 after purchasing an additional 38,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $293.57 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $399.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $344.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.59.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.10.

MarketAxess Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

