Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 575 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.3% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,023,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,200,996,000 after acquiring an additional 754,342 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $1,131,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of XOM opened at $105.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $424.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.90.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.57.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

