CleanSpark, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CleanSpark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.33). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CleanSpark’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CleanSpark’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLSK. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

CleanSpark stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CleanSpark by 2,759.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 139.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

