ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ClearOne from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

ClearOne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $1.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. ClearOne has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

ClearOne Announces Dividend

ClearOne ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 81.56%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. ClearOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

Institutional Trading of ClearOne

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.88% of ClearOne worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Featured Stories

