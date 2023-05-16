CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,043 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of CME Group worth $83,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.3 %

CME Group stock opened at $184.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.18. The company has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $212.09.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CME. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.23.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

