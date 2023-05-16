CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,043 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of CME Group worth $83,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.3 %

CME Group stock opened at $184.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.18. The company has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $212.09.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CME. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.23.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

