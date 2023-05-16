Comparing Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) & Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Bakkt has a beta of 4.67, suggesting that its share price is 367% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mogo has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bakkt and Mogo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $54.57 million 6.23 -$578.10 million ($7.54) -0.17 Mogo $68.95 million 0.82 -$127.44 million ($1.66) -0.45

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mogo has higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt. Mogo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bakkt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

8.4% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Bakkt shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Mogo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt -1,054.21% 85.81% 75.71% Mogo -237.75% -21.84% -13.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bakkt and Mogo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 1 1 1 0 2.00 Mogo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bakkt presently has a consensus price target of $2.45, indicating a potential upside of 91.41%. Mogo has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 266.67%. Given Mogo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mogo is more favorable than Bakkt.

Summary

Mogo beats Bakkt on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange Holdings, Inc.

About Mogo

Mogo, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. The firm offers free Mogo app, for consumers to access a digital spending account with the Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, get free monthly credit-score monitoring and ID fraud protection and access personal loans, and mortgages. Its products and services include MogoMoney, MogoProtect, MogoCard, MogoMortgage, MogoCrypto and Moka services. The company was founded by David Feller and Gregory Feller on January 14, 1972 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

