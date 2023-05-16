Comparing Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) & KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) and Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KBC Group and Banco Santander’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get KBC Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBC Group $10.98 billion 2.54 $3.09 billion $3.37 9.91 Banco Santander $56.17 billion 1.00 $10.12 billion $0.58 5.86

Banco Santander has higher revenue and earnings than KBC Group. Banco Santander is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KBC Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

KBC Group pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Banco Santander pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. KBC Group pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Santander has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for KBC Group and Banco Santander, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBC Group 2 3 0 0 1.60 Banco Santander 0 3 2 0 2.40

KBC Group presently has a consensus price target of $64.25, suggesting a potential upside of 92.42%. Banco Santander has a consensus price target of $3.70, suggesting a potential upside of 8.82%. Given KBC Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe KBC Group is more favorable than Banco Santander.

Profitability

This table compares KBC Group and Banco Santander’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBC Group N/A N/A N/A Banco Santander 17.93% 9.79% 0.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Banco Santander shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

KBC Group has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Santander beats KBC Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KBC Group

(Get Rating)

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of bank nsurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment focuses in the activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic. The International Markets Business Unit segment include activities conducted in Ireland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Bulgaria. The company was founded February 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Banco Santander

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region. The North America segment includes business activities in Mexico and the United States. The South America segment involves financial activities of the Group through its banks and subsidiary banks in the region. The Digital Consumer Bank segment includes Santander Consumer Finance, which incorporates the entire consumer finance business in Europe, Openbank, and ODS. The company was founded on March 21, 1857 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.