Comparing First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) and James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) and James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Acceptance and James River Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A James River Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

James River Group has a consensus target price of $27.38, suggesting a potential upside of 27.62%. Given James River Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe James River Group is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of James River Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of James River Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, James River Group has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Acceptance and James River Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $302.30 million 0.12 -$17.49 million ($0.35) -2.74 James River Group $847.35 million 0.95 $30.97 million $0.52 41.25

James River Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance. First Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than James River Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and James River Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance -3.97% -18.71% -3.84% James River Group 2.97% 14.57% 1.59%

Summary

James River Group beats First Acceptance on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in April 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment focuses on s workers’ compensation insurance coverage as well as specialty admitted fronting and program business. The Casualty Reinsurance segment deals with commercial liability and non-catastrophe property reinsurance to U.S. insurance companies and to the Company’s U.S.-based insurance subsidiaries. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of management and treasury activities of James River Group, James River UK, and JRG Holdings as well as interest expense associated with senior debt and Junior Subordinated Debt, and investment income from investments classified as other invested assets. The company was founded on May 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

