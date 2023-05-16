Comparing Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX) and PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX – Get Rating) and PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Satixfy Communications and PCTEL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Satixfy Communications $10.63 million 0.98 -$397.79 million N/A N/A PCTEL $99.86 million 0.93 $2.87 million $0.31 15.68

PCTEL has higher revenue and earnings than Satixfy Communications.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Satixfy Communications has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCTEL has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Satixfy Communications and PCTEL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Satixfy Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A PCTEL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Satixfy Communications and PCTEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Satixfy Communications N/A N/A N/A PCTEL 5.77% 10.36% 8.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.5% of PCTEL shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of PCTEL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PCTEL beats Satixfy Communications on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Satixfy Communications

SatixFy Communications Ltd. develops end-to-end next-generation satellite communications systems. The company offers satellite payloads, user terminals, and modems. Its products include modems that feature software defined radio; fully electronically steered multi beam antennas; and very small aperture terminals and multi-beam fully electronically steered antenna arrays for various mobile applications and services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc. engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories. The company was founded in March 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, IL.

