Comparing Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) and The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF)

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Rating) and The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.4% of Stockland shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of The GPT Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Stockland and The GPT Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stockland 0 0 3 0 3.00 The GPT Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

The GPT Group has a consensus price target of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 48.28%. Given The GPT Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The GPT Group is more favorable than Stockland.

This table compares Stockland and The GPT Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stockland N/A N/A N/A $0.23 13.33 The GPT Group N/A N/A N/A $0.32 9.08

The GPT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stockland, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Stockland pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. The GPT Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Stockland pays out 105.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The GPT Group pays out 80.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The GPT Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Stockland and The GPT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stockland N/A N/A N/A The GPT Group N/A N/A N/A

About Stockland

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI). Stockland is also an Employer of Choice for Gender Equality, as recognised by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency.

About The GPT Group

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

