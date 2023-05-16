Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Consolidated Edison worth $81,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

Shares of ED opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.75 and its 200-day moving average is $94.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

