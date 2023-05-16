Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,010,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,143 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Consolidated Edison worth $96,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ED. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.0 %

ED opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.