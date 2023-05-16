Contrasting Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) & Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III N/A -3.67% 0.13% Neuronetics -56.99% -56.07% -30.39%

Risk and Volatility

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $200,000.00 N/A N/A Neuronetics $66.57 million 1.21 -$37.16 million ($1.35) -2.09

This table compares Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III and Neuronetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuronetics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Neuronetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III and Neuronetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A Neuronetics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Neuronetics has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 242.79%. Given Neuronetics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III.

About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients. The company was founded by Steven B. Waite, Bruce J. Shook, Norman R. Weldon, and Thomas D. Weldon in April 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

