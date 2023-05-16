CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $3.00 on Monday. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $43.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.
