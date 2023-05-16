CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $3.00 on Monday. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $43.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $750,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CPS Technologies by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

