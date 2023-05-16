Critical Analysis: Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) & Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Equity Commonwealth and Manhattan Bridge Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0 N/A Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth $62.03 million 36.17 $37.26 million $0.46 44.46 Manhattan Bridge Capital $6.73 million 8.38 $5.21 million $0.47 10.45

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Equity Commonwealth has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital. Manhattan Bridge Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth 94.54% 2.13% 2.00% Manhattan Bridge Capital 57.21% 13.46% 7.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equity Commonwealth beats Manhattan Bridge Capital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Commonwealth

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N. Ran in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

