Critical Comparison: Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) versus Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and Intuitive Machines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coda Octopus Group $21.98 million 4.41 $4.30 million $0.39 22.56 Intuitive Machines $85.95 million 7.21 -$190,000.00 N/A N/A

Coda Octopus Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intuitive Machines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

17.8% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Coda Octopus Group and Intuitive Machines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coda Octopus Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Intuitive Machines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Coda Octopus Group presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Intuitive Machines has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 171.74%. Given Intuitive Machines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than Coda Octopus Group.

Profitability

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and Intuitive Machines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coda Octopus Group 20.39% 10.29% 9.46% Intuitive Machines N/A -4.94% -0.06%

Risk and Volatility

Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Machines has a beta of -0.75, meaning that its stock price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats Intuitive Machines on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of subsea products. It operates through the Marine Technology Business (Products) and Marine Engineering Business (Services) segments. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for subsea and underwater markets. The Marine Engineering Business segment supplies engineering services primarily to prime defense contractors. It also operates through the Americas, Europe, Australia or Asia, and Middle East or Africa geographical segments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Intuitive Machines

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

