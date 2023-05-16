Critical Contrast: Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) versus Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX)

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) and Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.9% of Digital Ally shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Digital Ally shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digital Ally and Satixfy Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Ally $37.01 million 0.26 -$19.28 million ($3.40) -1.02 Satixfy Communications $10.63 million 0.98 -$397.79 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Digital Ally has higher revenue and earnings than Satixfy Communications.

This table compares Digital Ally and Satixfy Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Ally -52.10% -43.24% -27.86% Satixfy Communications N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Digital Ally has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Satixfy Communications has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Digital Ally and Satixfy Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Ally 0 0 1 0 3.00 Satixfy Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digital Ally currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 332.28%. Given Digital Ally’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Ally is more favorable than Satixfy Communications.

Summary

Digital Ally beats Satixfy Communications on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

About Satixfy Communications

SatixFy Communications Ltd. develops end-to-end next-generation satellite communications systems. The company offers satellite payloads, user terminals, and modems. Its products include modems that feature software defined radio; fully electronically steered multi beam antennas; and very small aperture terminals and multi-beam fully electronically steered antenna arrays for various mobile applications and services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

