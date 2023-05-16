Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Daily Journal from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Daily Journal Stock Performance

Shares of DJCO opened at $277.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $381.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.93. Daily Journal has a 12-month low of $236.01 and a 12-month high of $315.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daily Journal

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 118.06%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 13.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 539.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 47.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 10.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daily Journal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.